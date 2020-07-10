Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.76.

Shares of CB stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

