Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.