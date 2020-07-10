Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after buying an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $177.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

