Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $156,765,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

