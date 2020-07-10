Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.