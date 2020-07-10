Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

