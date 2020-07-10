Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,611,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 774.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 726,083 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 47.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock worth $645,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

