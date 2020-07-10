Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $517.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Bitbns and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006719 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022034 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.01867520 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Coinnest, Indodax, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Bithumb, ABCC, Gate.io, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Coinbe, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Exmo and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

