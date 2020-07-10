Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.12

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 413916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
CAJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Canon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Canon by 34.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,588,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 411,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Canon by 15.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
