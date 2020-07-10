Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.12

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 413916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

CAJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Canon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Canon alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Canon had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Canon by 34.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,588,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 411,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Canon by 15.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.