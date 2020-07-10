Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) has been assigned a C$14.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

CFP opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$6.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4030732 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

