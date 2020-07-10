Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.08

Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 38400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $17.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

