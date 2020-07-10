Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

