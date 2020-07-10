Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $374.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.42. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $379.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.