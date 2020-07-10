Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Community Bank System by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,186.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $269,234.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,051.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBU opened at $52.29 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

CBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

