Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in AON by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $194.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.66. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.10.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

