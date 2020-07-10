Canandaigua National Corp Takes $907,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,014,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 432,869 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $163.73 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

