Canandaigua National Corp Takes $770,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

