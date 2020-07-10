Canandaigua National Corp Takes $551,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,072,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,967,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of SU opened at $15.73 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

