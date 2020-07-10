Canandaigua National Corp Takes $1.59 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

NYSE:COP opened at $38.35 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

