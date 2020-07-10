Canandaigua National Corp Takes $1.34 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.96.

NYSE AXP opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.