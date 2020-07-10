Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 5,705 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $140.94 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

