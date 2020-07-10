Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 5,218 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,951.2% in the second quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

DEO stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.36. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

