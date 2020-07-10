Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 4,576 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $271.60 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $276.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

