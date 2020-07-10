Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 25,192 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $233,120,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

