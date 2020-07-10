Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 18,168 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.