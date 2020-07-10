Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $148,871,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $130,411,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $173.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.