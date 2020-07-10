Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $138.02 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

