Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,010 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $66,166,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $362.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

