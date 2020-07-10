Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,010 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $66,166,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $362.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.38.
WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
