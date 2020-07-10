Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $574.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $572.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.