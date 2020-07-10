Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4,487.5% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

Shares of DE opened at $157.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

