Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 459,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.11. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

