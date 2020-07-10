Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,182.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,587.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,622.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,181.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,193.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

