Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $951,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,146,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,064,000 after buying an additional 79,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $296,913,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

