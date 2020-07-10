Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $858,000 Investment in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

