Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $619,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $24.05 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

