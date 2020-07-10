Canandaigua National Corp Invests $938,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $70.14 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

