Canandaigua National Corp Invests $896,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,949,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 413.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $69,299,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $66,489,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 842,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 520,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

