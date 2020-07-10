Canandaigua National Corp Invests $618,000 in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,423 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $117.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

