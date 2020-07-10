Canandaigua National Corp Invests $1.79 Million in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

