Canandaigua National Corp Invests $1.04 Million in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.