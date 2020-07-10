Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 22,893 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 901,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $79,288,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

