Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 142,493 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Electric by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

