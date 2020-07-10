Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 12,378 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $124.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average of $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.76.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

