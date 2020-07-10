Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $58,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $548.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.57. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.50.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.