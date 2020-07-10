Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.