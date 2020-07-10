Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,921,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Align Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 66.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $274.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.05 and a 200 day moving average of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $301.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.42.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

