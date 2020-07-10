Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

