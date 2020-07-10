Canandaigua National Corp Acquires Shares of 18,511 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

