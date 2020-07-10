Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $124.85 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.