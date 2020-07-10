Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.27 and its 200-day moving average is $282.78. The stock has a market cap of $282.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.